BREAKING: Bihar Women Get 35% Reservation In Government Jobs; CM Nitish Kumar's Cabinet Approves Key Reforms Ahead Of Elections
Bihar's Nitish Kumar cabinet approves 35% reservation for domiciled women in all government jobs ahead of elections. Know other key reforms including farmer subsidies, aid for disabled aspirants, and a new Youth Commission.
In a significant pre-election move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet has approved a major decision to provide 35% reservation for domiciled women in all state government services and direct appointments to all types of posts. This comes as a substantial boost for women residents of Bihar seeking public sector employment.
More details are awaited...
