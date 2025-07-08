Advertisement
BREAKING: Bihar Women Get 35% Reservation In Government Jobs; CM Nitish Kumar's Cabinet Approves Key Reforms Ahead Of Elections

Bihar's Nitish Kumar cabinet approves 35% reservation for domiciled women in all government jobs ahead of elections. Know other key reforms including farmer subsidies, aid for disabled aspirants, and a new Youth Commission.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Bihar Women Get 35% Reservation In Government Jobs; CM Nitish Kumar's Cabinet Approves Key Reforms Ahead Of Elections REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In a significant pre-election move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet has approved a major decision to provide 35% reservation for domiciled women in all state government services and direct appointments to all types of posts. This comes as a substantial boost for women residents of Bihar seeking public sector employment.

More details are awaited...

NEWS ON ONE CLICK