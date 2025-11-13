Bihar Women Voters Turnout 8.8% More This Time: What It Means For Poll Results 2025

Bihar Election Result 2025: If you happen to visit Bihar, you may notice many girls cycling to their schools and back. This is the result of one of the many women-centric policies implemented by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The recent Jeevika Didi scheme, under which women were given Rs 10,000 assistance for opening small-scale businesses, also resonated among the voters. The reduction in crime compared to the Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi era regime, when women were prone to crime, has been working in favour of the JDU.

Now, the record voter turnout in the Bihar elections 2025, has a silver lining once again - the women voters. Driven by popular government schemes and their on ground implementations, the women voters came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Women Voter Turnout

At the end of polling on Tuesday for the Bihar Assembly elections, the state achieved its highest-ever voter turnout, with women playing a particularly remarkable role. Female voters not only participated enthusiastically but also created a new record. While the overall turnout stood at 66.91%, women registered an impressive 71.6%, surpassing men’s turnout of 62.8% by 8.8 percentage points — the widest gap ever recorded.

In absolute terms as well, Bihar witnessed more women casting their votes than men — something unprecedented in the state’s electoral history.

Following the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Bihar had 3.93 crore male voters and 3.51 crore female voters, marking a gap of 42.34 lakh. Interestingly, the revision process saw a higher number of deletions among women than men. Although the EC has not officially disclosed the total number of male and female voters who participated, the turnout percentages suggest that approximately 2.52 crore women voted, compared to about 2.47 crore men — a lead of nearly five lakh women.

This continues a trend observed over the last five Assembly elections in Bihar, where women have consistently outnumbered men in voter turnout, with their participation rising at a much faster rate. The shift began in the 2005 elections, which brought JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to power for the first time as Chief Minister.

Notably, the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are the first to take place after the SIR initiative, which began in the state and resulted in a larger number of deletions among female voters than males.

Women's Welfare Scheme Magic

Women's welfare schemes have been playing out as a key voting factor in elections across the state. Starting with Madhya Pradesh, the Ladali Behan magic was replicated in Maharashtra, then it yielded a favourable result for JMM in Jharkhand and Congress in Karnataka. In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav has also made a similar promise - Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana. Then there are free scooty, laptops and financial aid for female students in many states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

The women’s voters have been helping parties not only in the state but also in the general elections, if one recalls Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi and Ujjwala Yojana that united the majority of the women voters towards the parties offering the benefits. The Bihar election results will be out on November 14.