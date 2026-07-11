Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Prashant Kishor slams BJP over changing candidate for Bankipur bypoll

Prashant Kishor slams BJP over changing candidate for Bankipur bypoll

Prashant Kishor, who is making his personal electoral debut in the upcoming Bankipur by-election, told ANI that the area once considered a safe BJP fortress is now struggling. He claimed that political leaders are losing ground the moment citizens stand united across community lines.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Prashant Kishor slams BJP over changing candidate for Bankipur bypoll
Image Credit: ANI. Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor (C).

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Prashant Kishor slams BJP over changing candidate for Bankipur bypoll
Bihar Bypoll5 min ago
2
Lionel Messi23 min ago
3
DNA analysis23 min ago
4
ambala blast30 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202650 min ago