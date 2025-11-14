Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT 2025

Bihariganj Election Result 2025: JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta Defeats RJD's Renu Kumari

Bihariganj Election Result 2025: JDU candidate Niranjan Kumar Mehta has secured a victory by bagging 116622 votes.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihariganj Election Result 2025: JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta Defeats RJD's Renu KumariPic Credit: Election Commssion of India

Bihariganj Election Result 2025: From the Bihariganj assembly seat, JDU candidate Niranjan Kumar Mehta has secured a victory by bagging 116622 votes. He defeated the nearest RJD rival Renu Kumari by a margin of 31622 votes. Renu Kumari polled 85000 votes. 

The Bihariganj Assembly constituency in Madhepura district has traditionally been a stronghold of the Janata Dal (United). It is a relatively new seat, carved out during the 2008 delimitation exercise.

In the most recent election, Bihariganj witnessed a tightly contested battle between the JD(U) and the Congress. JD(U) candidate Niranjan Kumar Mehta emerged victorious, defeating Subhashini Bundela, daughter of veteran leader Sharad Yadav.

With its shifting political undercurrents and strong regional influence, Bihariganj remains a strategically significant constituency in Madhepura district.

With its shifting political undercurrents and strong regional influence, Bihariganj remains a strategically significant constituency in Madhepura district.

