As Bihar inches closer to the 2025 Assembly elections, political temperatures are rising with every symbolic gesture and public appearance. Over the past few days, Bihar has firmly held the spotlight in national political discourse—first due to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s refusal to wear a religious cap, and now, due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to a prominent Islamic religious site.

On Friday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, and VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, visited Khanqah Rahmani in Bihar. Known as the state's largest Islamic religious institution, the visit was captured in images showing the leaders seated on carpets in a modest room lined with bookshelves, in the presence of Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal, the head of Khanqah Rahmani. In today's DNA Episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Rahul Gandhi’s visits in Bihar:

Khanqah Rahmani

Khanqah Rahmani, founded in 1901 by Maulana Mohammad Ali Mungeri, has a storied history in both social reform and the freedom movement, having hosted leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Today, it remains a major center of religious and modern education in Bihar, even running a coaching program for underprivileged students.

The visit is not without historical resonance. In 1985, Rahul Gandhi’s father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, also visited the same institution, making this visit a symbolic echo, 40 years later.

Bihar Voters

With Muslims comprising around 18% of Bihar’s population and influencing outcomes in at least 45 assembly constituencies, the significance of this outreach is clear. Data from past elections shows a strong Muslim voter preference for the RJD-Congress alliance, with only marginal support going to Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

In 2024, the INDIA bloc received 87% of Muslim votes, compared to JD(U)'s 12%.

Nitish's Refusal Of Religious Cap

The visit of Rahul Gandhi, which took place just 20 hours after Nitish Kumar declined to wear a religious cap at an event in Patna, has stirred a debate around political messaging and religious outreach.

While Congress leaders insist the visit was pre-scheduled, critics are linking the timing to electoral strategy.

Congress spokesperson Dr. Snehashish Pandey stated, "Opposition leaders follow a set protocol, and visits are planned based on local invitations."

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari added, "This visit sends a strong message to those who are spreading hatred."

Rahul Gandhi Skips Temple Visit

Rahul Gandhi had skipped a scheduled visit to the Hanuman Mandir in Gaya just two days earlier.

Meanwhile, on the same day as his mosque visit, he also missed a pre-planned statue unveiling of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Munger—sparking criticism from opposition leaders like BJP's Prabhakar Mishra and JD(U)’s Rinku Singh, who accused him of ignoring Dalit issues.

PM Modi In Bihar

In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in Bihar on Friday, holding a rally in the sacred city of Gaya—considered a spiritual center for ancestral rituals in Sanatan Dharma.

Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs. 13,000 crore and addressed issues such as infiltration, corruption, and development, contrasting his “karma yoga” message with the religious imagery surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

SC On Bihar SIR

The Supreme Court has taken note of the brewing controversy over Bihar’s Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While 12 political parties have appointed over 1.6 lakh booth-level agents, only two formal objections have been submitted to the Election Commission so far.

The court has reportedly refused to extend the deadline beyond September 1 and has directed that people be allowed to file voter applications online using any of 11 identity documents, including Aadhaar.

The top court has now made all 12 major parties in Bihar official respondents in the case and asked them to submit a status report on how they’re helping voters whose names are missing from the rolls.