हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Bihar's most-wanted gangster Azad Ali arrested in Delhi

"Arrested Azad Ali was wanted in six criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, threatening, arms act, kidnapping for ransom, assault, threatening etc in Bihar," the police official said. 

Bihar&#039;s most-wanted gangster Azad Ali arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: A special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the most wanted gangster of Bihar named Azad Ali on Saturday.

Giving details about this development, a Delhi Police official said, "Most wanted gangster of Bihar namely Azad Ali arrested in Delhi. A single-shot pistol of .315 with 3 live cartridges has also been recovered from his possession."

"Arrested Azad Ali was wanted in six criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, threatening, arms act, kidnapping for ransom, assault, threatening etc in Bihar. Ali with his 8/10 associates had fired on a convoy of a leader of a rival group with AK47 rifles in Siwan Bihar on election day of Vidhan Sabha on April 4, 2022, critically injuring 5 persons," the police official said. 

He added, "Fugitive Azad Ali had made Delhi NCR his hideout for last one month."Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi PoliceBihar PoliceGangster arrestedAzad AliBihar
Next
Story

Gyanvapi mosque row: Delhi University professor gets bail in ‘objectionable’ post on 'Shivling' case

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Badhir News: BJP's befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi