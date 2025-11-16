Bihar Politics: The tenure of Bihar’s current Legislative Assembly is set to end on November 22, 2025, and discussions about the potential cabinet formation following the NDA’s landslide victory are already gaining momentum in political circles. At this stage, much remains uncertain; however, Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s role is a key point of speculation. He said that the ceremony is scheduled to take place soon and added that there should be some clarity soon.

Paswan’s party, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJPRV], contested the elections as part of the NDA alliance and delivered an impressive performance, winning 19 of the 29 seats it contested.

"It will happen very soon. I think discussions are ongoing from today to tomorrow. I believe there will be clarity about the shape of the government. Tonight, I may also meet some key personalities for discussions. I feel that by today or tomorrow, the framework will be ready. The government needs to be formed before the 22nd of November," he said to reporters.

It is noteworthy that the tenure of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22, 2025.

The NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House.

Bihar Election Result 2025

BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finished a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates, with the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) winning five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha winning four seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and CPI(M) one seat.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut, failed to open its account. On the other hand, AIMIM won five seats.

(with agencies' inputs)