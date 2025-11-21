Bihar's New Cabinet: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allocated portfolios to the 26 Ministers in his new Cabinet. The Council of Ministers includes representatives from the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

This development comes just a day after Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar CM for the 10th time. He has also retained the General Administration, Election Monitoring, and several other important departments. However, in a major change, the crucial Home Department, previously held by Nitish Kumar for years, has been given to the BJP's Samrat Choudhary. He had earlier handled the Finance and Commercial Tax departments.

Who Gets What In Bihar Cabinet?

According to IANS, the following is the list of ministers along with their allocated portfolios:

Vijay Kumar Sinha was allocated the Revenue, Land Reforms, and Mining Ministries -- portfolios he handled in the previous NDA government as well.

Nitin Nabin will lead the Road Construction, Urban Development, and Housing departments.

Mangal Pandey retains the Health Ministry and has also been allotted the Law Department.

Sanjay Singh Tiger will lead the Labour Resources Department.

Dilip Jaiswal, the State BJP President and MLC, has been given the Industries Department.

Ram Kripal Yadav, the newly elected MLA from Danapur, has been given the Agriculture Department.

Arun Shankar Prasad has been allotted the Tourism, Art, Culture, and Youth Affairs.

Surendra Mehta will handle the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resources.

Narayan Prasad has been appointed the Disaster Management Minister.

Rama Nishad was entrusted with the Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Pramod Kumar (Chandravanshi) will look after Cooperatives, Environment, and Climate Change.

Lakhendra Kumar Roshan will oversee the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department.

Shreyasi Singh, international shooter and second-term MLA, was allotted the Information Technology and Sports department.

Under the JD(U), Madan Sahani has once again been allocated the Social Welfare Department. Similarly, Ashok Choudhary has retained the Rural Works Department.

Leshi Singh will oversee the Food and Consumer Affairs Department, while Shravan Kumar continues as the Rural Development Minister.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary has been given charge of the Water Resources Department along with the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

Under the LJP (Ram Vilas), Sanjay Kumar has been allotted the Sugarcane Industry Department, and Sanjay Singh will manage the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Under the RLM, Deepak Prakash has been given the Panchayati Raj Ministry.

In the HAM, its National President Santosh Kumar Suman will continue as the Minor Water Resources Minister.

(with IANS inputs)