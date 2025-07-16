Bihar's Political Palate: Can Mutton Biryani Fuel Prashant Kishor's Power Dream? DNA Exclusive
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraz rally in Bihar's Kishanganj offered mutton biryani, but attendees prioritised food over his message, sparking questions about the party's grassroots support and long-term impact.
Ahead of the Assembly election, in a bid to attract crowds, political strategist-turned-leader Prashant Kishor's "Jan Suraz" rally in Kishanganj, Bihar, offered a tempting spread of mutton biryani, dal, rice, and vegetables. However, the event raised attention as attendees flocked in droves only after the food was served, leaving many disappointed and some taking advantage of the chaos to grab multiple servings.
The rally, organised by Jan Suraz Party, aimed to promote change in Bihar's governance. While Prashant Kishor urged voters to prioritise education and employment over fleeting gains like mutton biryani, the event's own setup seemed to contradict his message.
As Kishor spoke, the audience was sparse, but once the food distribution began, the crowd swelled, leading to chaos and a mad scramble for biryani. Local organizers claimed provisions were made for around 5,000 people, but the situation spiralled out of control.
The incident has sparked questions about the party's grassroots support and its ability to connect with the people. It also highlights the challenges faced by leaders like Prashant Kishor in mobilising crowds without resorting to populist tactics.
The event's outcome has left many wondering if the party's message of change can resonate with voters beyond the lure of free food. As Bihar's political landscape continues to evolve, the "Jan Suraz" party's approach will be closely watched. Will it be able to strike a balance between appealing to voters' immediate needs and pushing for long-term change? Only time will tell.
