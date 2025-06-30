New Delhi: Imagine cruising down a wide, freshly paved road, no potholes, a clean stretch of asphalt, and a gentle breeze flanked by green trees. It could be the perfect drive, until suddenly, you find trees not on the side, but standing right in the middle of the road, turning your commute into a dangerous obstacle course.

This bizarre and alarming scenario is real on the Patna-Gaya Highway in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, just 50 km from the state capital. A Rs 100 crore road widening project, meant to enhance connectivity and safety, has instead become a nightmare for daily commuters.

Over a 7.48-km stretch, drivers are forced to swerve dangerously around large trees rooted directly in the centre of the highway. These aren’t decorative features, they're full-grown trees that the road simply curves around, creating an unpredictable zigzag that has already led to several accidents.

According to an NDTV report, the issue stems from a bureaucratic standoff. When the district administration planned the road expansion, it sought permission from the forest department to clear the trees. But the request was denied. The forest department insisted on compensation for 14 hectares of forest land, a demand the administration could not fulfill.

The result? Instead of halting or resolving the impasse, the administration went ahead and built the road around the trees.

What makes it worse is that these trees aren't aligned in a neat row. Drivers can't simply steer slightly left or right; they’re forced into sharp, sudden turns, risking collisions and chaos. As one commuter put it, the project seems like an "Rs 100 crore death trap."

Despite mounting accidents, the district authorities appear to have taken no meaningful action to address the hazard. Local residents are increasingly concerned about who will take responsibility if a fatal crash occurs. So far, there are no clear answers.

This surreal road has become a tragic symbol of what happens when infrastructure, environment, and governance fail to align, with citizens paying the price.