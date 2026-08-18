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Bihar's Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha removed after AK-47 used during student protest

The most significant change is the removal of Puran Kumar Jha, a 2018-batch IPS officer, from his post as Siwan Superintendent of Police. Jha has been transferred to Bihar Police Headquarters in Patna and is awaiting a fresh posting.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Bihar's Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha removed after AK-47 used during student protest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Bihar's Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha removed after AK-47 used during student protest
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