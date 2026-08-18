The Bihar government on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle of IPS officers, transferring several SPs and SSPs and making changes to key police, vigilance and specialised assignments across the state. The reshuffle covers officers from the 2010 to 2022 batches and includes postings in Prohibition, Vigilance, the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Human Rights, Civil Defence and other important wings of the Bihar Police.