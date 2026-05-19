Bijnor minor allegedly lured to Kupwara for Salon job, converted to Islam; FIR registered

Jammu and Kashmir Police have officially registered a case in connection with the alleged conversion of a Hindu boy to Islam after he was allegedly lured to Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir with the promise of a salon job. The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kupwara have taken cognizance of the alleged forced religious conversion and initiated formal legal action. Kupwara Police have registered FIR No. 133/2026 under relevant sections of the law to investigate the circumstances surrounding the minor boy’s arrival in the district and his alleged conversion.

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An official investigation has been launched. Local police are examining details provided in the complaint filed by the boy’s father regarding the suspect, Wasim, who allegedly brought the boy to Kupwara under the pretext of offering him employment at a salon. Earlier in Bijnor, the boy’s father, Krishna Kumar, approached authorities and formally lodged a complaint. The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case at Kotwali Nagar Police Station against Waseem and established communication with Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the custody of the boy and support for the investigation.

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The boy’s family claimed they received an abrupt call from him through an unknown phone number, during which he allegedly stated that he had embraced Islam. This was reportedly followed by a chilling message from alleged handlers telling the family to “forget the boy now.” The matter came to light after a video surfaced on social media. The footage allegedly showed Vishal, said to be a minor, inside a mosque undergoing a conversion ritual to Islam and adopting the name “Hamza.”

Reports suggest that Vishal, aged 17 years and 4 months and a resident of Bahadarpur village under the Kotwali Nagar police jurisdiction in Bijnor, was allegedly lured by a man identified as Waseem, who reportedly runs a salon in a village in Kupwara. Waseem is also said to be a resident of the Kajiwala/Kazipada area in Bijnor. According to the allegations, the boy was taken to Jammu and Kashmir on the promise of a job and was later made to change his religion.

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The victim’s father, Krishna Kumar, stated that Waseem used a long-standing professional association with the family to gain their trust. Around three to four years ago, Waseem allegedly took the minor to Kupwara under the pretext of teaching him the barber/salon trade. Initially, the family did not suspect foul play, as Waseem occasionally visited them and provided financial support.

An active inter-state police investigation involving authorities from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir remains underway to verify the nature of the alleged conversion and secure the minor. Meanwhile, in an official statement, Jammu and Kashmir Police urged the public not to pay heed to rumours or circulate unverified information online regarding the sensitive case while the investigation is underway.