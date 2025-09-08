Biju Janata Dal Will Abstain From Vice Presidential Elections: BJD MP Sasmit Patra

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential elections, which will be held on September 9, party MP Sasmit Patra said on Monday.

Addressing reporters, Patra said, "Biju Janata Dal has decided to abstain from the vice presidential elections tomorrow. The Biju Janata Dal remains equidistant from both the NDA and INDIA alliances. We are focused on the development and welfare of Odisha and 4.5 crore people of Odisha."

The Vice Presidential election, scheduled for tomorrow, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA's nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Bharatiya Janata Party organised a 'Sansad Karyalaya' yesterday, and it will also be held today as a practice session for its MPs on Monday to guide them on the voting process.

Meanwhile, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is set to host a dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs this evening at the Parliament Annexe.

The meeting is to reinforce the opposition's unity and support for their VP candidate, B. Sudershan Reddy, who is also supported by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.