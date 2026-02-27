Bilaspur road accident: 4 Killed as trailer rams SUV on Raipur-Ratanpur highway

A celebratory night turned into a tragedy in the early hours of Friday as a speeding trailer truck veered into the wrong lane, ramming into an SUV and killing four people on the spot. The horrific collision occurred around 2:00 AM near Sambalpuri village on the Raipur-Ratanpur Highway.

High-speed collision on the Raipur-Ratanpur highway

According to the Sakri police, a trailer truck heading towards Raipur lost control and swerved across the median into the opposite lane. It collided head-on with a Mahindra SUV before crashing into another parked trailer and overturning. The impact was so massive that the SUV was reduced to a mangled heap of metal, trapping all five occupants inside.

Two-hour rescue operation to extract victims

A police team arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, but the severity of the damage required specialized equipment. Rescuers had to use industrial gas cutters in a grueling two-hour operation to extricate the victims from the wreckage.

The deceased have been identified as:

Chhatrapal Ratre (37)

Vishal Lahre (25)

Anmol Lahre (14)

Sonu Miri (28)

A celebration cut short

The victims were reportedly returning home after celebrating a 25th wedding anniversary at a local dhaba. What was meant to be a milestone family event ended in a split-second catastrophe just kilometers from their destination.

One occupant, Prakash Ratre, miraculously survived the initial impact but remains in critical condition. He is currently battling for his life at the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur.

Driver arrested as police probe negligence

The driver of the trailer truck has been taken into custody. Preliminary reports suggest the driver may have been speeding or drowsy at the wheel when the vehicle swerved into the wrong lane. A formal case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving causing death.

