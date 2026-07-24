/Bill seeks up to 3-year jail term for insulting or disrupting Vande Mataram | DNA Explained

The government has introduced a Bill seeking to provide legal protection to the national song 'Vande Mataram', bringing it closer to the legal safeguards already available to the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'. The proposed legislation aims to protect the dignity of Vande Mataram and make deliberate disruption of its rendition a punishable offence.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the proposed 'Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026', introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.
At present, under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, deliberately preventing or disrupting the singing of the national anthem is a punishable offence. The proposed amendment seeks to extend the same legal protection to Vande Mataram.
If enacted, the law would allow action against anyone who intentionally prevents people from singing Vande Mataram or deliberately creates a disturbance during its rendition. Shouting, making noise or disrupting a gathering while Vande Mataram is being sung could also attract legal action. The proposed punishment includes imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.
The Bill also refers to a statement made by Constituent Assembly President Dr Rajendra Prasad on January 24, 1950. He had said that Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and associated with India's freedom struggle, would receive the same honour and equal status as Jana Gana Mana.
The government has stated that while Vande Mataram is recognised and respected as the national song, there is currently no clear legal provision specifically preventing its deliberate disruption or insult. The proposed amendment to Section 3 of the 1971 Act seeks to address this gap by making intentional obstruction of its singing a punishable offence.
The proposed legislation has also triggered political reactions. Some leaders and clerics have objected to singing Vande Mataram, with some describing the move as unconstitutional and others citing religious grounds to argue that no one can be forced to sing it.
Several incidents have also intensified the debate. In March, AIMIM MLAs walked out of the Telangana Assembly during the singing of Vande Mataram. In April, a Congress councillor made an objectionable remark about Vande Mataram during a meeting of the Indore Municipal Corporation. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has also opposed Vande Mataram and announced preparations for a nationwide movement against it.
The proposed amendment has therefore placed the issue of respect for Vande Mataram at the centre of a wider national debate. If the Bill becomes law, deliberate disruption of its rendition would attract legal consequences under the amended legislation.
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