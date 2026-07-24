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  • /Bill seeks up to 3-year jail term for insulting or disrupting Vande Mataram | DNA Explained

Bill seeks up to 3-year jail term for insulting or disrupting Vande Mataram | DNA Explained

The government has proposed a legal amendment to protect the dignity of ‘Vande Mataram’ by making its deliberate disruption a punishable offence, bringing its legal safeguards closer to those available to the national anthem.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Bill seeks up to 3-year jail term for insulting or disrupting Vande Mataram | DNA Explained

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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