Billionaire 'Janta Ka Sevak': India's Richest MLA Who Is Currently Deputy Chief Minister Of A State, Net Worth Rs 1,413 Crore

Country's Wealthiest MLA: According to research from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and deputy chief minister of the state, is the richest MLA in the nation, with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore. Shivakumar claimed that he has a total of Rs 273 crore of immovable assets and Rs 1,140 crore of movable assets in his 2023 affidavit, which was submitted to the Election Commission. The liabilities of DKS total Rs. 265 crore.

Not just that. MLAs from the state of Karnataka predominate the list, accounting for 12 of the top 20 wealthiest parliamentarians in the country. According to an ADR analysis, 14% of Karnataka's MLAs are billionaires, the highest percentage in the nation (worth Rs 100 crore), and the average wealth of the lawmakers is Rs 64.3 crore. Karnataka MLAs occupy the top three positions on the list. KH Puttaswamy Gowda, an independent MLA and businessman, is the second richest person, with assets worth Rs 1,267 crore and liabilities of under Rs 5 crore. Gowda owns 990 crore rupees in real estate and 276 crore rupees in personal property. The third wealthiest is Priyakrishna, the youngest Congress legislator in the Karnataka assembly. The 39-year-old has Rs. 1,156 crore in reported assets.

Of all the legislators from throughout the nation, it's interesting to see that Priyakrishna has the biggest liabilities, totaling Rs 881 crore. The number 18 spot on the list of the top billionaires in Karnataka belonged to his father, M. Krishnappa. Mining magnate Gali Janardhana Reddy, who is ranked No. 23, is the other MLA from Karnataka who made the list. The BJP's Bhagirathi Murulya, who has disclosed assets of Rs 28 lakh and liabilities of Rs 2 lakh, is the poorest MLA who was elected to the Karnataka assembly.



