Billionaire Leaving UK Due To Proposed Taxes On Super-Rich? Steel Tycoon Lakshmi Mittal Leaves Nation - Know Full Story

Lakshmi N Mittal - an Indian-origin businessman who until now has been based in Britain and is regularly on the country’s richest billionaires list - is reportedly preparing to leave the UK.

The news agency PTI reported, citing a UK media report, that this decision of Mittal to leave the UK after nearly three decades comes as the Labour Party-led government’s feared tax changes for the super-rich near.

PTI further reported, citing 'The Sunday Times', that Mittal is a resident in Switzerland for tax and will now live in Dubai.

Who Is Lakshmi N Mittal?

Lakshmi N. Mittal, who is from India, was born in Sadulpur in Rajasthan in 1950. He graduated from St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata, where he received a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He became executive chairman of ArcelorMittal in February 2021.

Having completed his education in India, Mittal began his career working in his family’s steelmaking business in India before moving to Indonesia in 1976.

His accolades include ‘European Businessman of the Year’ in 2004 of Fortune magazine and ‘Business Person of the Year’ by the Sunday Times. In September 2008, he was chosen for the third 'Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award.'

His Mansion In Dubai

The founder of ArcelorMittal steelworks is worth an estimated 15.4 billion pounds as per the 2025 ‘Sunday Times Rich List’, which ranked him the UK’s eighth richest man. Now, he has become the latest billionaire to leave the UK ahead of a much-anticipated Budget by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday.

Mittal already has a mansion in Dubai and has now bought up “tracts of an intriguing development on the nearby Naïa Island” in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per PTI, the newspaper claims.

Why Is Lakshmi M Mittal Leaving the UK?

The news of Mittal’s exit comes ahead of an expected tax increase on the wealthy as Reeves tries to address a 20 billion pounds hole in the UK’s finances.

Meanwhile, reports of Mittal’s relocation from the UK follow other entrepreneurs, including India-born tech entrepreneur and investor Herman Narula.

