ONE NATION ONE ELECTION

'Bills Proposing Simultaneous Polls Are Being...': Union Minister Meghwal's BIG Update On One Nation One Election

Meghwal highlighted that Lok Sabha and assembly elections were held simultaneously in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967.

|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 11:41 PM IST|Source: PTI
File Photo of Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. (Photo: ANI)

One Nation One Election: One nation, one election is in national interest and the Centre is determined to introduce it, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Saturday. Meghwal highlighted that Lok Sabha and assembly elections were held simultaneously in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967.

"The initiative is in the national interest. The Election Commission, NITI Aayog and the high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind gave their consent (to the policy). The Cabinet approved it after that," he said at an event. Meghwal said two bills proposing simultaneous polls were introduced in the Lok Sabha and being examined by a parliamentary panel.

Discussions are being held with various social organisations, he added. A 39-member parliamentary panel is scrutinising two bills on simultaneous elections, including one for amending the Constitution. The Union minister, who inaugurated the third academic block of a private university in Jaipur, also said the three new criminal laws, implemented last July, integrated essential aspects of spiritual and moral values.

Meghwal also laid stress on the importance of value-based education in academic institutions. Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Anil Kumar Upman highlighted the role of legal education and ethical values in upholding law and justice. Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Bagru MLA Kailash Verma and others were present at the event.

