Bipin Joshi, Who Acted As Divine Being By Saving lives During Oct 7 Terror Attack, Dies In Hamas custody

More than two years after he was kidnapped during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, the remains of Bipin Joshi a 22-year-old Hindu student from Nepal hailed for protecting his classmates have finally been returned.

Joshi had travelled to Israel for an agricultural training programme at Kibbutz Alumim, close to the Gaza border. He was the only Hindu and the only non-Israeli hostage believed to be alive in captivity. His death was confirmed on Monday as part of the latest Gaza ceasefire deal, casting a shadow over the release of 20 hostages who returned alive.

Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, confirmed that Hamas handed over Joshi’s body to Israeli authorities late Monday night. The remains are being transported to Tel Aviv, where DNA tests will be carried out before his repatriation. Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin also confirmed that Joshi was among four bodies returned. His funeral is expected to take place in Israel in coordination with the Nepali embassy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kidnapped After Saving Lives

Bipin Joshi’s journey to Israel began with hope in September 2023. He had joined 16 Nepali students for a hands-on agricultural training programme at Kibbutz Alumim, just a few kilometres from the Gaza border. What was meant to be a life-changing opportunity quickly turned into a nightmare on October 7.

When Hamas launched its surprise assault, the students rushed into a bomb shelter. As grenades were lobbed inside, Joshi reportedly picked up one and threw it back before it exploded, saving several of his classmates. He was injured in the attack and captured by Hamas fighters, who took him into Gaza.

Days later, Israeli military-released footage appeared to show Joshi being dragged into Gaza’s Shifa Hospital the last confirmed sighting of him alive.

In the months that followed, his mother and younger sister, Pushpa, travelled across Kathmandu, Israel and even the United States, pleading for his release. Their quiet determination made them a symbol of resilience and heartbreak. Joshi would have turned 25 on October 26.

Joshi’s bravery on the day of the attack has earned him widespread respect in both Nepal and Israel. Of the 17 Nepali students in his programme, 10 lost their lives in the incident. For nearly two years, his family fought to keep his story from fading travelling overseas, knocking on the doors of officials, and standing shoulder to shoulder with other families during the weekly demonstrations at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square.

In August, they were part of a delegation of hostage families that met Israel’s President Isaac Herzog. Just last week, they made the difficult decision to release a video showing Joshi in captivity, recorded under pressure in November 2023 a painful reminder of their ongoing struggle for answers.