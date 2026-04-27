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NewsIndiaBiryani, watermelon turn deadly? Four members of family in Mumbai die, food poisoning suspected
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Biryani, watermelon turn deadly? Four members of family in Mumbai die, food poisoning suspected

Four members of a family died in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area in a suspected case of food poisoning. The deceased have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Biryani, watermelon turn deadly? Four members of family in Mumbai die, food poisoning suspectedPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Four members of a family died due to suspected food poisoning in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, police reportedly informed on Monday.  The incident has triggered concern, and a case has been registered. 

 

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The deceased have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia, the husband (40), Nasreen Dokadia, the wife (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13). 

What happened to the Mumbai family?

IANS reported that, according to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred on the night of April 25, when a total of nine family members, including close relatives, had dinner together at around 10:30 pm. The relatives later returned to their respective homes. 

After this, in the early hours of the night, between 1 am and 1:30 am, the four deceased family members reportedly consumed watermelon.

Subsequently, by early morning, around 5:30 to 6:00 am on April 26, all four began experiencing severe symptoms, including loose motions and vomiting. 

A family doctor initially saw them and later referred them to JJ Hospital for further treatment.

However, despite medical treatment, the younger daughter died at around 10:15 am, while the husband succumbed later that night at around 10:30 pm. 

The wife and elder daughter also passed away during treatment.

Moreover, according to preliminary statements, one of the victims had informed police that the family had also consumed biryani before eating watermelon later in the night. 

Food poisoning is typically caused by consuming contaminated food or water and can lead to symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. Authorities also continue to urge caution regarding food hygiene and safety.

Notably, post-mortem examinations have been conducted, but the final cause of death will be confirmed only after histopathological reports are received. 

Meanwhile, an Accidental Death (AD) case has been registered at JJ Marg Police Station.

Police officials reportedly stated that the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning remains unclear and is under investigation at this point.

Jharkhand incident

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old child died, and 18 others were hospitalised in Jharkhand’s Giridih district after allegedly consuming contaminated ‘golgappa’ and ‘chaat’ from a street vendor on Sunday.

It occurred in Bajto village under the Muffasil police station limits, prompting an investigation by local authorities and the health department.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: 19 year old woman found dead in Delhi; Husband non-traceable

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