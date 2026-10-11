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Over 350 riders join BIS bike rally in Ghaziabad as SRM opens Helmet Bank

Over 350 riders joined the BIS Manak Carnival 2026 rally in Ghaziabad. SRM University opened a Helmet Bank, hosted over 40 stalls and signed an MoU.

Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Over 350 riders join BIS bike rally in Ghaziabad as SRM opens Helmet Bank
Image Credit: BIS Manak Carnival 2026 rally in Ghaziabad.

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Over 350 riders join BIS bike rally in Ghaziabad as SRM opens Helmet Bank
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