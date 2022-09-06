BIS SSA PA Admit Cards 2022: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the BIS Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant, PA Admit Card 2022 on the official website, bis.gov.in and has announced exam dates for the exams. As per the official notice, BIS will conduct exams for SSA and PA posts on September 21, 2022 at various centres across the country. The exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours.

Here's how to download BIS SSA, PA Admit Cards 2022

Visit the official website – bis.gov.in

Then go to what’s new section and click on advetisement for SSA and PA posts

Click on the admit card link

Enter the login credentials- registration number and password

Your BIS SSA/PA Admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for exam day

BIS SSA, PA exam 2022 will be of 150 marks and the paper will constitute four sections namely – general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude and English language.