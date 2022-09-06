NewsIndia
BIS ADMIT CARD 2022

BIS SSA, PA Admit Card 2022 released at bis.gov.in, direct link to download here

Admit cards for the exam of SSA and PA posts in BIS are now available on the official website- bis.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download and other details

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

BIS SSA PA Admit Cards 2022: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the BIS Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant, PA Admit Card 2022 on the official website, bis.gov.in and has announced exam dates for the exams. As per the official notice, BIS will conduct exams for SSA and PA posts on September 21, 2022 at various centres across the country. The exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours. 

Here's how to download BIS SSA, PA Admit Cards 2022

  • Visit the official  website – bis.gov.in
  • Then go to what’s new section and click on advetisement for SSA and PA posts
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the login credentials- registration number and password
  • Your BIS SSA/PA Admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for exam day

BIS SSA, PA Admit Card 2022- Direct link

BIS SSA, PA exam 2022 will be of 150 marks and the paper will constitute four sections namely – general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude and English language. 

 

