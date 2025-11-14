Bisfi Election Result 2025: RJD Wins By Massive1,00,771 Votes

Bisfi Election Result 2025: As per the Election Commission of India, the resuts for Bisfi Assembly Constituency in Bihar have been declared, with counting completed across 29 rounds. Asif Ahmad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal has won the seat with a great victory. He secured 1,00,771 votes, finishing 8107 votes ahead of his nearest rival.

Haribhushan Thakur from Bharatiya Janata Party came in second with 92,664 votes. He could not close the gap as the RJD candidate maintained a steady lead throughout the counting process. In third place was MD Mohiuddin who stood as an independent candidate, recieving short of 3,772 votes. His vote share remained much lower compared to the other two candidates.

About the Bisfi Assembly constituency, then in Madhubani district it is considered highly sensitive due to its challenging geographic and social conditions. Annual flooding from Nepal’s rivers has led to persistent unemployment, while poor road connectivity continues to hamper daily life. The region also struggles with weak education and healthcare infrastructure, pushing many young residents to migrate in search of better opportunities.