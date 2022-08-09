NewsIndia
BITSAT 2022 Result DECLARED for August Session at bitsadmission.com- Direct link to check scorecard here

BITS Pilani results declared today, scroll down for the direct link to check scores.

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani declared the BITSAT 2022 result today, August 9. The BITSAT scorecard is available to download on the official website- bitsadmission.com. The candidates can view and download their BITSAT 2022 scorecard Using their application number and password. Two sessions of the BITSAT 2022 entrance exam were held, the first in July and the second in August.

Direct link to check scorecard

BITSAT 2022: Here's how to download the scorecard

1. Go to the BITS official website — bitsadmission.com

2. Select the link that reads, "Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card."

3. Enter application number and password.

4. Submit it and the BITSAT 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Download the result pdf and take a print of future use.

BITS Pilani is conducting the entrance exam to offer admission to students in various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

