BITSAT 2022

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Admit Card TODAY at bitsadmission.com- Check time and more here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BITSAT 2022 Session 2: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will issue the BITSAT 2022 admit card for the session two exam today, July 31. The candidates can download the BITSAT 2022 admit card on the official website-- bitsadmission.com. To download BITSAT 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to use their application number and password.

The name, roll number, exam slots, location, time, and instructions are all provided on the admit card.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2: Here's how to download admit card

- Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

- Select the link that reads, "Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 Hallticket."

- Enter your application number and password.

- The BITSAT admit card will appear on the screen

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

The second BITSAT session exam will be conducted online from August 3 to August 7. The first shift of BITSAT 2022 will run from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. For admission into all of the institute's undergraduate programmes, the exam is conducted.

