BITSAT admit card 2020 released at bitsadmission.com — Here's how to download hall ticket

NEW DELHI: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani released the BITSAT Admit Card 2020 on Sunday (September 13). The admit card is available on the official site of BITS at bitsadmission.com. 

Candidates who registered for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of the board, which is, bitsadmission.com till September 23, 2020. 

The BITSAT 2020 examination is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.

Follow these steps to download BITSAT admit card 2020:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com
STEP 2: On the homepage, click on BITSAT 2020 admit card link
STEP 3: Key in your credentials and login
STEP 4: The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen
STEP 5: Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

