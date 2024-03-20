Advertisement
NewsIndia
MUKHYAMANTRI SAMOOHIK VIVAH YOJNA

Bizarre: Married UP Woman Weds Brother To Avail Benefits Under Mass Govt. Scheme

Amit Mishra, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Lakshmipur block, stated that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. 

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bizarre: Married UP Woman Weds Brother To Avail Benefits Under Mass Govt. Scheme

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in UP, a married woman got wedded to her brother to avail cash and gifts through the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna in Uttar Pradesh. In Lakshmipur block of Maharajganj, this event occurred during a community wedding ceremony involving 38 couples, as per a report by Deccan Herald.  As part of the scheme, the couple also received gift items from authorities as part of the celebration.

Amit Mishra, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Lakshmipur block, stated that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible and clarified that the cash assistance provided under the scheme would not be granted to the couple. Additionally, he mentioned that the gift items given to them had been reclaimed.

Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna 

The Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna in Uttar Pradesh aims to assist economically disadvantaged sections of society. Under this scheme, marriage ceremonies for women from such families are organized by the state government according to their social and religious customs, with financial assistance provided. The government allocates ₹51,000 per couple, with ₹35,000 transferred to the bride's bank account for the enhancement of marital life and household establishment, while the remaining amount is utilized for organizing the marriage ceremony and providing gifts.

Fraudulent Activities 

A few viral videos have surfaced where instances of fraudulent activities related to the scheme have gained attention. Brides in Ballia district allegedly garlanding themselves at a mass wedding event. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?