Bizarre: Married UP Woman Weds Brother To Avail Benefits Under Mass Govt. Scheme

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in UP, a married woman got wedded to her brother to avail cash and gifts through the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna in Uttar Pradesh. In Lakshmipur block of Maharajganj, this event occurred during a community wedding ceremony involving 38 couples, as per a report by Deccan Herald. As part of the scheme, the couple also received gift items from authorities as part of the celebration.

Amit Mishra, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Lakshmipur block, stated that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible and clarified that the cash assistance provided under the scheme would not be granted to the couple. Additionally, he mentioned that the gift items given to them had been reclaimed.

Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna

The Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna in Uttar Pradesh aims to assist economically disadvantaged sections of society. Under this scheme, marriage ceremonies for women from such families are organized by the state government according to their social and religious customs, with financial assistance provided. The government allocates ₹51,000 per couple, with ₹35,000 transferred to the bride's bank account for the enhancement of marital life and household establishment, while the remaining amount is utilized for organizing the marriage ceremony and providing gifts.

Fraudulent Activities

A few viral videos have surfaced where instances of fraudulent activities related to the scheme have gained attention. Brides in Ballia district allegedly garlanding themselves at a mass wedding event.