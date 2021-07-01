हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Bizarre! Thane man gets call to collect his own death certificate, here's what happened next

In a bizarre case, a man from Maharashtra's Thane received a call from the local civic body to collect his death certificate. 

Bizarre! Thane man gets call to collect his own death certificate, here's what happened next
ANI photo

New Delhi: In a bizarre case, a man from Maharashtra's Thane received a call from the local civic body to collect his death certificate. 

According to Chandrashekhar Desai he recived a call from the Thane Municipal office to collect his death certificate. "I received a call from Thane Municipal Corporation to collect my death certificate," Chandrashekhar Desai told ANI.

When the matter was brought to light, the Deputy Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation said it was a technical error and assured that the list is verifed before calls are made.

"We got this list from Pune office as we don't prepare it. It was a technical error as his name appeared in the list of deaths. We've instructed our team to verify the list & then call people for follow-up," he said.

Desai had tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020 and was subsequently cured, during his quarantine he had received a call once to enquire about his health. 

