Bizarre! Thane man gets call to collect his own death certificate, here's what happened next

New Delhi: In a bizarre case, a man from Maharashtra's Thane received a call from the local civic body to collect his death certificate.

According to Chandrashekhar Desai he recived a call from the Thane Municipal office to collect his death certificate. "I received a call from Thane Municipal Corporation to collect my death certificate," Chandrashekhar Desai told ANI.

Maharashtra: Thane man receives a call from civic body to collect his death certificate "I received a call from Thane Municipal Corporation to collect my death certificate," Chandrashekhar Desai said pic.twitter.com/i9KX3ndhfx — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

When the matter was brought to light, the Deputy Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation said it was a technical error and assured that the list is verifed before calls are made.

"We got this list from Pune office as we don't prepare it. It was a technical error as his name appeared in the list of deaths. We've instructed our team to verify the list & then call people for follow-up," he said.

Desai had tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020 and was subsequently cured, during his quarantine he had received a call once to enquire about his health.

