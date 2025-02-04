BJP, AAP In War Of Words As Delhi Police Book CM Atishi Over MCC Violation

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered two cases—one against Chief Minister Atishi for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and another against her supporters for obstructing government work and attacking police personnel. The incident quickly escalated into a heated exchange between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to reports, CM Atishi’s convoy, consisting of 10 vehicles and around 50-60 supporters, arrived at Fateh Singh Marg despite police instructions to leave due to MCC restrictions. When she refused to comply, a case was filed against her based on a complaint by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Following the FIR, Atishi, the AAP candidate from the Kalkaji seat, criticized the Delhi Police and the ECI, accusing them of acting in a biased manner.

In a post on social media platform X, she alleged that her opponent Ramesh Bidhuri's family was openly violating the MCC but no action was taken against them. Hitting out at Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, she said: "The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the Model Code of Conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji: How much will you ruin the electoral process," CM Atishi's post read.

Meanwhile, Manish Bidhuri, nephew of BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri for the Kalkaji seat, has been booked under the Representation of the People Act. In response, Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that CM Atishi is plotting an attack on his family, further intensifying the political tensions between the BJP and AAP.

Reacting to the development, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Election Commission filed a police case against Delhi CM after she complained about the open hooliganism. So now this is the official stand of Delhi Police and Election Commission. The “job” of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is to indulge in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, provide protection to the hooliganism of the BJP, and distribute liquor, money and goods. If anyone stops them from doing this “work”, a case will be filed against him for obstructing the “work” of the police and the Election Commission."

However, the BJP reacted sharply to his remark. "You guys are doing an amazing drama. Mahathug sahab, after MCC was imposed, why did you send so many people in 10 vehicles with Marlena ji? If anyone tries to stop your rigging and hooliganism, blame him. This will not work anymore...people are in a mood for change," said the BJP.

गजब की नौटंकी चल रही है आपियों की



महाठग साहब, MCC लगने के बाद 10 गाड़ियों में भरकर इतने लोगों को क्यों भेजा था मार्लेना जी साथ ??



जो तुम्हारे धांधली और गुंडागर्दी को रोके तो उसके ऊपर इल्ज़ाम लगा दो, अब ये नहीं चलेगा..जनता बदलाव के मूड में है ! https://t.co/5FYnuDfo3N pic.twitter.com/PO1gGfCnfs — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 4, 2025

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls ended on Monday, with 699 candidates vying for 70 constituencies. The Delhi elections have been viewed as a referendum on the ruling AAP's governance model in the national Capital for the last ten years.

They will also decide the BJP's future in Delhi for the next five years and also if the Congress will be able to make a comeback in the national Capital. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on Wednesday and the results will be declared on February 8.