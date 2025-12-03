BJP Slams Congress Over 'Chaiwala' Remark, Cites Repeated Insults Row Erupts After Congress Posts AI Video Of PM Modi As 'Chaiwala' PM Modi

BJP has slammed the Congress on Wednesday after a fresh controversy erupted over party leaders mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “chaiwala.” BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of being unable to accept a “kamdar” Prime Minister from an OBC and economically humble background, arguing that the party has repeatedly targeted his past and even his family.

In a post on X, Poonawalla said, "After Renuka Choudhary insults Parliament & Sena now Ragini Nayak attacks and mocks PM Modi’s Chaiwala background Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from OBC community who has come from a poor background. They mocked his Chaiwala background earlier too. They abused him 150 times. They abused his mother in Bihar People will never forgive them."

Row Erupts Over AI Video Shared by Ragini Nayak

The controversy began after Congress leader Ragini Nayak posted an AI-generated video depicting the Prime Minister carrying a kettle and tea glasses at what looks like an international gathering. The Prime Minister has previously spoken about his father running a tea stall at Vadnagar station in Gujarat, where he assisted as a child.

Earlier, tensions escalated after Renuka Chowdhury remarked that “the real dogs are sitting in Parliament.”

Renuka Chowdhury’s Remarks

Slamming Chowdhury's remark, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it hurt the dignity of the institution.

Patra also claimed that when questioned about bringing her pet dog to Parliament, Chowdhury implied that MPs were the ones who “bite,” and that Rahul Gandhi’s response, “it’s allowed inside,” reinforced the insult.

Earlier, Renuka Chowdhury had called Union Minister Kiren Rijiju “nalayak” after he criticised the Opposition for obstructing proceedings over the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. Chowdhury said it was the duty of MPs to raise issues, arguing that mismanagement of the House could not be blamed on the Opposition. Rijiju maintained that while concerns were legitimate, using them to stall Parliament was unjustified.

