Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991395https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjp-accuses-congress-of-insulting-pm-modi-with-chaiwala-jibe-2991395.html
NewsIndia
PARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION

BJP Slams Congress Over 'Chaiwala' Remark, Cites Repeated Insults Row Erupts After Congress Posts AI Video Of PM Modi As 'Chaiwala' PM Modi

The controversy began after Congress leader Ragini Nayak posted an AI-generated video depicting the Prime Minister carrying a kettle and tea glasses at what looks like an international gathering. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP Slams Congress Over 'Chaiwala' Remark, Cites Repeated Insults Row Erupts After Congress Posts AI Video Of PM Modi As 'Chaiwala' PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi [Second from left]. (Photo: ANI)

BJP has slammed the Congress on Wednesday after a fresh controversy erupted over party leaders mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “chaiwala.” BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of being unable to accept a “kamdar” Prime Minister from an OBC and economically humble background, arguing that the party has repeatedly targeted his past and even his family.

In a post on X, Poonawalla said, "After Renuka Choudhary insults Parliament & Sena now Ragini Nayak attacks and mocks PM Modi’s Chaiwala background Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from OBC community who has come from a poor background. They mocked his Chaiwala background earlier too. They abused him 150 times. They abused his mother in Bihar People will never forgive them."

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Row Erupts Over AI Video Shared by Ragini Nayak

The controversy began after Congress leader Ragini Nayak posted an AI-generated video depicting the Prime Minister carrying a kettle and tea glasses at what looks like an international gathering. The Prime Minister has previously spoken about his father running a tea stall at Vadnagar station in Gujarat, where he assisted as a child.

Earlier, tensions escalated after Renuka Chowdhury remarked that “the real dogs are sitting in Parliament.”

Renuka Chowdhury’s Remarks

Slamming Chowdhury's remark, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it hurt the dignity of the institution.

Patra also claimed that when questioned about bringing her pet dog to Parliament, Chowdhury implied that MPs were the ones who “bite,” and that Rahul Gandhi’s response, “it’s allowed inside,” reinforced the insult.

Earlier, Renuka Chowdhury had called Union Minister Kiren Rijiju “nalayak” after he criticised the Opposition for obstructing proceedings over the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. Chowdhury said it was the duty of MPs to raise issues, arguing that mismanagement of the House could not be blamed on the Opposition. Rijiju maintained that while concerns were legitimate, using them to stall Parliament was unjustified.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
Auto Sector Shines In Festive Quarter; PV Sales Up 12%, Two-Wheelers 18%
Pakistan political crisis 2025
Pakistan In Turmoil As Munir–Sharif Establishment Bows To Imran Khan Wave |DNA
Technology news
Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Cr Downloads, Helps Block 42 Lakh Mobile Device
Teen Inventors Portugal
Teens Saw Their Forests Burn – Their Next Invention Left Scientists In Awe
Sonia Gandhi
BJP Fields Sonia Gandhi From Nallathanni Ward For Panchayat Polls In Munnar
Defence Research Development Organisation
DRDO Successfully Tests Fighter Escape System At 800 Kmph On Rocket Sled Track
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Govt Set For Major Overhaul of Reservation Policy; Cabinet To Decide
India-Russia ties
India Miffed Over Joint Op-Ed By UK, French, German Envoys Ahead Of Putin...
Matte Lipstick
Perfect Matte Liquid Lipstick On Myntra For Every Mood
Pakistan humanitarian aid Sri Lanka
India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Of Blocking Humanitarian Flights To Sri Lanka