/BJP accuses INDIA Bloc of political theatrics over SIR, criticises march to Supreme Court

“Tejashwi Yadav should first find one person in Bihar who has faced a problem with SIR. Bihar was the first state in the country where SIR was conducted. For 15 days, the poor man stood in the third row of Rahul Gandhi's jeep and travelled across Bihar. Even after touring the entire state for 15 days, he could not bring forward a single person... It is actually good for us that they raise issues that no one has any problem with,” he said.