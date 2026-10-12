Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /BJP accuses INDIA Bloc of political theatrics over SIR, criticises march to Supreme Court

BJP accuses INDIA Bloc of political theatrics over SIR, criticises march to Supreme Court

The INDIA bloc leaders were marching towards the apex court, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Opposition parties have raised concerns about the revision of electoral rolls, while the BJP has defended the process and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
BJP accuses INDIA Bloc of political theatrics over SIR, criticises march to Supreme Court
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
No blanket firecracker ban: Supreme Court leans towards balanced approach
2
3
4
5