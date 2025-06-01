New Delhi: The controversy surrounding 'spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has taken a new turn, with the BJP dragging Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law's name to the headlines for hosting Malhotra's visit to the 'God's Own Country'.

The Kerala Tourism Department, headed by P.A. Mohammed Riyas, extended a warm welcome to Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber arrested for alleged espionage activities for Pakistan, during her Kannur visit under a state-backed initiative. Notably, Riyas is the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

BJP leader and former Kerala state president K. Surendran took to his social media and questioned the purpose behind Malhotra’s Kerala trip.

He underscored, "Pak-Spy Jyoti Malhotra’s Kannur trip was sponsored by Kerala Tourism, run by none other than Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law. Who did she meet? Where did she go? What’s the real agenda?"

Training his gun further on the CM, he wrote, "Why is Kerala rolling out red carpets for a Pak-linked spy? Pinarayi Vijayan is turning Kerala into a safe havan for internal and external threats to our nation."

Arrest and Allegations Against Jyoti Malhotra

Jyoti Malhotra, creator of the 'Travel with JO' YouTube channel, was arrested under Operation Sindoor, a crackdown on an alleged ISI-backed spy network. She faces charges under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for her alleged involvement in espionage activities.

Investigation Reveals Malhotra's Links to ISI

Investigations revealed that Malhotra maintained direct contact with Pakistan's ISI, passed sensitive data, and had multiple interactions at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. She reportedly made two trips to Pakistan, including a visit to Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar, where she was seen under armed escort. Malhotra was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on May 26, 2025