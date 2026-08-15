/BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of halting Vande Mataram; Congress rejects claim as misleading | VIDEO

A fresh political confrontation emerged between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress following flag-hoisting events at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.
BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh and IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya posted statements alleging that Sonia Gandhi appeared displeased during the recital of Vande Mataram and instructed party workers to halt the song. Malviya further alleged that Rahul Gandhi gestured to stop the rendition after the initial stanzas were sung.
"Why is there such aversion to Vande Mataram? Sonia Gandhi reportedly tried to stop party workers while the national song was being performed," said R.P. Singh, BJP National Spokesperson.
#WATCH | Delhi: The full Vande Mataram, was played at 80th Independence Day celebrations held at Congress headquarters today— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others were present on the occassion pic.twitter.com/BOkL9lbvMQ
The controversy comes against the backdrop of updated Home Ministry guidelines issued in 2026 regarding the recital of the six stanzas of Vande Mataram during official observances.
Senior Congress leadership issued prompt clarifications, maintaining that the event proceeded smoothly and without any disruption.
AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized that the performance of the national song followed long-standing tradition dating back nearly a century.
"There is no dispute whatsoever regarding Vande Mataram. In October 1937, the Congress Working Committee—comprising Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, C. Rajagopalachari, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru—decided on the advice of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore that the opening lines would be sung at organizational events. That practice continues seamlessly," said Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary (Communications), AICC.
Party leaders Pawan Khera and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also refuted the allegations, calling the BJP's claims manufactured and factually incorrect.
The debate highlights differing perspectives on national song conventions. While updated government guidelines encourage comprehensive recitals, political parties often adhere to distinct organizational traditions shaped during the freedom movement.
Political observers note that operational disagreements over ceremonial duration during crowded public events are frequently amplified into broader ideological debates.
What did the BJP accuse Sonia Gandhi of doing during the Vande Mataram recital?
BJP leaders alleged that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attempted to halt or interrupt the recital of Vande Mataram during flag-hoisting events at the Congress headquarters.
How did Congress respond to the Vande Mataram row?
Congress leaders denied any disruption, stating that the recital followed historical guidelines established by the Congress Working Committee in October 1937 under the advice of Rabindranath Tagore.
What is the 1937 CWC resolution regarding Vande Mataram?
In October 1937, the Congress Working Committee resolved to sing the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at organizational events following recommendations from Rabindranath Tagore.
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