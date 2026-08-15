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  • /BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of halting Vande Mataram; Congress rejects claim as misleading | VIDEO

BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of halting Vande Mataram; Congress rejects claim as misleading | VIDEO

A political row erupted after BJP leaders accused Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi of attempting to interrupt the singing of Vande Mataram during Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremonies at AICC headquarters. 

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of halting Vande Mataram; Congress rejects claim as misleading | VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of halting Vande Mataram; Congress rejects claim as misleading | VIDEO
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