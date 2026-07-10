/BJP advocates for a third route to the Amarnath Cave via Drass

At present, there are two routes to the Holy Cave. The Pahalgam route is the traditional route, while the Baltal route is shorter but considerably steeper. Both involve challenging terrain. The Baltal route is approximately 14 km long and is known for its steep and rugged climb, with pilgrims ascending from around 8,999 feet above sea level to 12,756 feet at the Holy Cave. The traditional Pahalgam route is about 34 km long, beginning at an altitude of approximately 5,702 feet above sea level before gradually ascending to the shrine.