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BJP advocates for a third route to the Amarnath Cave via Drass

The proposal by the BJP's Ladakh unit has gained attention as the 14.15-km Zojila Tunnel nears completion. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity up to Minamarg in the Drass area of Kargil district in Ladakh.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 07:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
BJP advocates for a third route to the Amarnath Cave via Drass
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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