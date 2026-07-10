/BJP advocates for a third route to the Amarnath Cave via Drass

The Bharatiya Janata Party is actively advocating for the development of a third route to the Amarnath Cave. Senior BJP leader Tashi Gyalson has suggested that a trek of approximately 5 km from Minamarg, near the eastern portal of the Zojila Tunnel in Drass, could serve as a new alternative route to the shrine. He said it would be a much "shorter and safer" route than the existing Baltal route, which approaches the cave from the western side of the Zojila Tunnel.
Speaking to Zee News, Tashi Gyalson said, "Minamarg is already at an altitude of approximately 10,800 feet. Pilgrims would have significantly less elevation to climb compared to the existing routes from Baltal and Pahalgam. It will be only around a 5-km climb, and that too is very easy, not as steep as the Baltal cave route."
He claimed that the new route would allow pilgrims to travel either via Srinagar or Leh and could potentially make the pilgrimage a one-day trip.
"Pilgrims can land in Srinagar and, after crossing the Zojila Tunnel, reach Minamarg, which is approximately 10,800 feet above sea level. From there, they would have a shorter and easier trek compared to the traditional routes and could reach the Holy Cave in just one to two hours," Tashi said.
At present, there are two routes to the Holy Cave. The Pahalgam route is the traditional route, while the Baltal route is shorter but considerably steeper. Both involve challenging terrain. The Baltal route is approximately 14 km long and is known for its steep and rugged climb, with pilgrims ascending from around 8,999 feet above sea level to 12,756 feet at the Holy Cave. The traditional Pahalgam route is about 34 km long, beginning at an altitude of approximately 5,702 feet above sea level before gradually ascending to the shrine.
On the existing routes, pilgrims typically climb between 4,000 and 6,000 feet in elevation, and the journey generally takes two to four days to complete. In contrast, according to Tashi Gyalson, the proposed Minamarg route would involve a climb of approximately 1,956 feet over a distance of just 5 km, which could be completed in one to two hours.
The BJP's proposal is drawing attention because a third route could help manage the growing number of pilgrims and potentially reduce environmental pressure on any single route if used in rotation with the Baltal route.
According to reports, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has sought a detailed report to assess the feasibility of opening the new route. The Ladakh administration believes that, besides making the pilgrimage safer and more convenient for devotees, the proposed route could also provide a significant boost to the Union Territory's economy.
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