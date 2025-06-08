‘BJP-AIADMK Alliance Will Form Govt In 2026,’ Says Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that BJP-AIADMK alliance will form government in Tamil Nadu after winning 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Madurai, Shah said, "The NDA government of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will be formed in Tamil Nadu in 2026. I may live in Delhi, but my ears are always tuned to Tamil Nadu."

"He (CM Stalin) says Amit Shah cannot defeat DMK. He's right — I don't have to. The people of Tamil Nadu will defeat the DMK," IANS quoted Shah as saying.

"The DMK government is a 100 per cent failure. The money lost in TASMAC-related irregularities could have been used to build at least two classrooms in every school across the state," IANS quoted Shah as saying.

Shah reiterated his demand for medical and engineering courses to be taught in Tamil and urged the state government to implement this soon.

"I urge the Tamil Nadu government to begin teaching these courses in Tamil soon. Prime Minister Modi has shown respect to Tamil Nadu by installing the Sengol in the new Parliament building. I hope the Chief Minister writes a letter to the PM thanking him for this honour," IANS quoted Shah as saying.

Earlier today, Shah had said that the people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the corruption of the DMK government.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the massive corruption of the DMK government. BJP Karyakartas will reach every locality, neighbourhood, and home with Narendra Modi-led NDA's vision for a prosperous and developed Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May 2026.