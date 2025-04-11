BJP, AIADMK Revive Ties To Challenge DMK-Congress In 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

In a boost for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK and the BJP have rejoined hands to contest the state assembly polls next year. The alliance announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami and outgoing BJP state chief K Annamalai. Addressing the media, Shah said that the two key issues - seat-sharing arrangement and distribution of ministries after the government is formed - will be decided later.

"AIADMK and BJP leaders have decided that AIADMK, BJP and all the alliance parties will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together as NDA," Shah said.

The senior BJP leader further said that these elections will be contested under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi on a national level and under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the state level. The NDA will now take unitedly on the DMK-Congress-Left government in the state.

Amit Shah further said, "Seat distribution and the distribution of ministries after the government is formed, both will be decided later." He added that the DMK government is bringing up issues like Sanatan Dharma and three-language policy to divert the attention from real issues. "AIADMK has no conditions and demands...We will have no interference in the internal matters of the AIADMK... This alliance is going to be beneficial to both NDA and AIADMK..." said Shah.

The BJP is eager to improve its prospects in Tamil Nadu following a determined effort in the last Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a seat in the southern state.

In the previous two elections--the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls--the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly. The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023.