The BJP has once again alleged that derogatory slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother were raised at an RJD rally led by Tejashwi Yadav.

This comes weeks after Prime Minister Modi accused the RJD-Congress alliance of insulting his late mother, Heeraben Modi. The RJD has denied the BJP’s claim, accusing the party of circulating a doctored video to defame it ahead of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.