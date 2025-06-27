BJP Alleges Prime Accused In Kolkata Law Student Gangrape Has Links To TMC Leaders, Including Abhishek Banerjee

A day after Kolkata Police arrested three people in connection with the alleged gangrape of a law college student in Kasba, the BJP alleged that the prime accused in the heinous crime has direct links with Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, councillor Kajari Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law), and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested three men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a law college student. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by the victim. The accused have been identified as Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay.

"Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay have been arrested on charges of rape with a Kolkata Law College student on 25th June. The accused named in the FIR will be produced before A.C.J.M. Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for the purpose of proper investigation into the case," ANI reported , quoting ANI.

In a post on X, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya said, "OUTRAGEOUS! Manojit Mishra, one of the prime accused in the brutal gang-rape of a college student in Kasba has direct links with the most powerful in the TMC: MP Abhishek Banerjee, Councillor Kajari Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law) and State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya."

Malviya has claimed that college authorities were instructed to lock the gates while the crime was taking place.

"Shocking reports suggest that college authorities were instructed to lock the gates while the crime was taking place! Who gave Manojit this impunity? Who shielded him?" he said in the post.

Malviya claimed that the Kolkata rape was not just a crime but a cover-up of the highest order.

"This is not just a crime. This is a cover-up of the highest order. TMC is a party of rapists and protectors of rapists," he added in the post.

Malviya said the BJP fully stands with the victim and will not allow political power to suppress the crime and will continue the fight till justice is achieved.

"We will not allow political power to bury this crime. We will not allow Mamata Banerjee’s regime to silence the voice of justice. The BJP stands firmly with the victim. We will fight relentlessly until justice is delivered," he added in the post.