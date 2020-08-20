BJP and AIADMK leaders trade barbs over Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

With two days to go for Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu, leaders of the national ruling party BJP and the state ruling party AIADMK have been trading barbs over a state government decision to curb public celebrations. The state government’s decision to permit opening of liquor shops in Chennai city (from August 18), while not permitting installing of Ganesha idols, taking them on processions, immersion rituals has irked the BJP. BJP leaders have questioned the Tamil Nadu government on their “manliness”, asking them to take a cue from the neighboring Karnataka government that has permitted the festival to be celebrated amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On August 13, the Tamil Nadu government had issued guidelines stating that, in view of the Covid-19 situation, they were prohibiting erecting Ganesha idols, celebrations in public, carrying them around the city in processions and also immersing them in water bodies. The Government instructed the public to follow physical distancing and mask-wearing norms while stepping out to buy essentials and other items for the festivals. The government urged people to celebrate the festival at their respective homes.

The government statement added that, places of worship that earn less than Rs.10,000 per annum have been permitted to remain open across the the state, mentioning that they can carry on with festive traditions, in accordance with the stated norms.

However, the decision to prohibit the celebrations touched a raw nerve with Hindu groups in the state which had planned on celebrating the festival in a big manner. An outfit named Hindu Munnani had stated that they would celebrate the festival across the state by installing about 1.5lakh idols.

BJP leader H. Raja had initially tweeted out hailing the BJP state government in Karnataka saying that they were a manly and macho government as they had allowed the public display of Ganesha idols and celebrations of the festival. Though it does not mention the AIADMK government by name, it isa clear potshot at a Dravidian party, which is an ally of the BJP-led NDA.

Raja had also tweeted out taking a dig at the rationalism of Dravidian parties. “State-run Liquor outlets are open in Chennai as well, from Tuesday. So keeping liquor outlets open won’t spread corona, but allowing 5-10 devotees to carry out rituals and celebrations while maintaining social-distancing would spread corona? Rationalism!”, read his tweet in Tamil.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan was quick to retort and shot back at Raja saying that “manliness is being able to win in a Scouts election”, this was a dig at Raja who failed to win an election in the Tamil Nadu Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Another AIADMK leader lashed out saying that, “Amma’s government did not need a Sharma’s certificate”. This was a reference to H. Raja’s family name.

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court had dismissed a plea that sought action against the Hindu Munnani leaders for saying that they would violate the government guidelines and celebrate the festival. However, the court had refused to pass orders on the PIL, saying that there was no reason to doubt that the government would not implement the ban imposed by int to prevent the spread of Covid-19.