BJP releases first 144 candidate list for Bengal election; Agnimitra among 10 Women faces

The Bhartiya Janata Party has announced the first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal legislative assembly elections 2026 for 294 seats on Monday.

West Bengal's polls are scheduled for 23rd and 29th April 2026 in two phases, with results on May 4, pitting the BJP against the ruling Trinamool Congress in a high-stakes battle.

The first list of candidates came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for four states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal, on Sunday.

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The list includes ten women candidates, including high-profile names like Agnimitra Paul from Asansol Dakshin.

BJP’s list also includes names like West Bengal legislative assembly leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur constituency and Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar.

BJP announces first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/QHLfHAUNFF — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

The first list of candidates came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for four states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal, on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a two-phase polling schedule for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, April 23 and April 29, even as the fate of over 42 lakh voters referred for judicial adjudication after being classified under the "logical discrepancy" category remains uncertain.

According to figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the total number of electors in the state was 7,66,37,529 before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was announced in November last year.

However, when the final voters’ list, excluding those referred for judicial adjudication, was published on February 28, the number of electors came down to 6,44,52,609.

Of these, around 3.28 crore are male voters, around 3.16 crore are female voters, and a little over 1,000 fall under the ‘others’ category.

Earlier, a little over 60 lakh voters had been referred for judicial adjudication. Of them, the adjudication process had been completed for slightly less than 18 lakh voters till Saturday night, which means the fate of over 42 lakh voters remains uncertain.

A total of 732 judicial officers, including 100 each from neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand, are currently working round the clock to complete the adjudication process.

Commenting on clashes between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday afternoon that coincided with the Prime Minister's visit to the state, the CEC said that since the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of polling dates, the Commission will take strict action in such incidents.





(with agencies input)

