/BJP announces new organisational team for UP elections 2027, fresh faces inducted

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a new organisational team for Uttar Pradesh. This is a big change in the party's state unit before the Assembly elections next year.
The list was released by state president Pankaj Chaudhary. It includes many important posts: 19 state vice presidents, 8 state general secretaries, and 19 state secretaries.
The reshuffle seems aimed at balancing different social groups and regions. The party has also given important responsibilities to many new faces.
Some of the new state vice presidents are: Suresh Rana, Satyapal Saini, Dharmendra Singh, Priyanka Rawat, Archana Mishra, Pooja Pal, Rajesh Yadav, and Alok Gupta.
Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, Geeta Shakya, Abhijaat Mishra, Upendra Rawat, and Sanjay Rai have been appointed as state general secretaries.
The list of state secretaries includes Vijay Shivhare, Basant Tyagi, Shivbhushan Singh, Sahjanand Rai, Anil Yadav, Avdhesh Srivastava, Vijay Rajbhar, Rakesh Bind, Rahul Valmiki and Aakanksha Sonkar, among others.
The new team shows that the BJP wants to give proper representation to backward classes, Dalits, women, and youth in the organisation.
The party has also announced regional presidents for its six zones. Nawab Singh Nagar has been made in charge of the western region, Puran Lal Lodhi for the Braj region, Ram Kishore Sahu for the Kanpur region, Avdhesh Dwivedi for the Awadh region, Ashok Chaurasia for the Kashi region, and Vinod Rai for the Gorakhpur region.
To improve the party’s day-to-day working, Bharat Dixit has been appointed office secretary, while Atul Awasthi and Lakshman Singh have been named joint office secretaries.
Dinesh Pratap Singh has been made chief spokesperson, Manish Dixit as state media coordinator, and Himanshuraj Pandit as state social media coordinator.
The BJP has also named presidents of its various frontal organisations. Rohit Mishra has been appointed as the head of the youth wing, Prakash Pal for the OBC wing, Devendra Singh for the farmers’ wing, Ashok Rawat for the SC wing, Saroj Kushwaha for the women’s wing, and Vidyabhushan Gond for the ST wing.
Political observers say the new organisational team is part of the BJP’s strategy to energise the cadre at the booth level, strengthen its social base, and consolidate its political presence across regions ahead of the Assembly elections.
(with IANS inputs)
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