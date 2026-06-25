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  • /BJP announces new organisational team for UP elections 2027, fresh faces inducted

BJP announces new organisational team for UP elections 2027, fresh faces inducted

BJP  also announced regional presidents for its six zones. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
BJP announces new organisational team for UP elections 2027, fresh faces inducted
Image Credit: IANSSource: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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