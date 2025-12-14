The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President. The decision was confirmed by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who stated, “Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president with immediate effect.”

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin appointed as the BJP National Executive President; visuals from his residence, where people are congratulating him on the appointment pic.twitter.com/RiORoP1Jso December 14, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his new role, praising his dedication and organisational experience. “Shri Nitin Nabin Ji has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta. He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people’s aspirations. He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our Party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary welcomed the appointment, stating, “I thank PM Modi and the top leadership of the party for appointing Nitin Nabin as the National Working President of the party. Under the leadership of Nitin Nabin, the BJP will continue to get strengthened across the nation.”

Bihar BJP President and government minister Dilip Jaiswal described the announcement as historic. “Today is a very historic day for the BJP that a leader from Bihar has been appointed as the National Working President of the BJP. I congratulate Nitin Nabin,” he said.

Nitin Nabin recently retained the high-profile Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna during the Bihar Assembly elections, defeating RJD’s Rekha Kumari by over 51,000 votes. He currently holds the portfolios of Road Construction and Urban Development, and Housing in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.