BJP Approached NC For Rajya Sabha Seat Deal: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had approached the NC ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir with a proposal to share seats, which they declined.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Abdullah said the BJP wanted the NC to avoid contesting the fourth Rajya Sabha seat in exchange for a seat arrangement. “They came to us and said, don’t contest, give us the seats and take one. We refused. We came to the field and fought,” he stated.

The Rajya Sabha election was marked by intense political maneuvering and shifting alliances. Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Congress, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and independent legislators who supported the NC’s candidates.

“It is because of their support that we managed to win three seats. I am thankful to Mehbooba Ji’s party, the Congress, and the independents from Langate and Shopian who stood with us,” he said.

When asked about allegations that the fourth seat was lost due to miscalculation or lack of preparation, Abdullah dismissed the claim as propaganda. “If we had not prepared, how would we have got 21 votes?” he asked.

He also denied allegations by Sajad Lone of a “fixed match” between the NC and BJP, saying, “There have always been allegations. Even our Prophet (PBHU) faced them. We are ordinary people; we will face such things.”

Reacting angrily to a question about the promise of 200 units of free electricity, Abdullah said, “Power cannot be free. Even when I was Chief Minister, I said power is not free. We spend thousands of crores on roads, schools, and hospitals. We have to pay for electricity.”

Abdullah assured people that the newly elected Rajya Sabha members from the NC would raise the voice of Jammu and Kashmir in the Upper House. “You will see the issues they raise. The party remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The NC won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP secured one seat on October 24, 2025.