BJP approaches EC over Mamata Banerjee's "saffron-donning UP goons" remark

Kolkata: Day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "saffron-donning UP goons" remark, BJP on Thursday (March 25) approached the Election Commission to register a complaint against her.

Addressing a rally in Bishnupur, the TMC chief accused BJP of bringing goons from outside to create disturbance in the state.

She said that pan-chewing, saffron-clad goons from Uttar Pradesh were brought in to destroy the state's culture.

"They (BJP) are bringing goons from outside. We don't call people who hail from Bengal 'bohiragoto' (outsider). Goons from Uttar Pradesh donning saffron clothes & chewing Pan Bahar are being sent here, they are destroying our culture," Banerjee can be heard saying in a clip.

#WATCH | They (BJP) are bringing goons from outside. We don't call people who hail from Bengal 'bohiragoto' (outsider)...Goons from Uttar Pradesh donning saffron clothes & chewing Pan Bahar are being sent here, they are destroying our culture: West Bengal CM in Bishnupur pic.twitter.com/G8N9HrSn9D — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

BJP leaders from West Bengal submitted the video to the EC and demanded a probe in the matter.

"We have submitted the video and requested the EC to hold a strict probe and stop her (Banerjee) from making such statements in the future otherwise she will cause a mishap," BJP leader Shishir Bajoria was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the rally yesterday, Banerjee also targetted PM Narendra Modi, calling him a liar.

"I used to respect the chair of Prime Minister a lot, it is not like I don't know, but I haven't seen a liar like PM Modi. He only speaks lies. Who are the goons? Today, due to BJP torture, IPS officers in UP are leaving their jobs," she said.

