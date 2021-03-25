हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

BJP approaches EC over Mamata Banerjee's "saffron-donning UP goons" remark

Addressing a rally in Bishnupur, the TMC chief said that pan-chewing, saffron-clad goons from Uttar Pradesh were brought in to destroy the state's cuture.

BJP approaches EC over Mamata Banerjee&#039;s &quot;saffron-donning UP goons&quot; remark
Credit: ANI

Kolkata: Day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "saffron-donning UP goons" remark, BJP on Thursday (March 25) approached the Election Commission to register a complaint against her.

Addressing a rally in Bishnupur, the TMC chief accused BJP of bringing goons from outside to create disturbance in the state.

She said that pan-chewing, saffron-clad goons from Uttar Pradesh were brought in to destroy the state's culture.

"They (BJP) are bringing goons from outside. We don't call people who hail from Bengal 'bohiragoto' (outsider). Goons from Uttar Pradesh donning saffron clothes & chewing Pan Bahar are being sent here, they are destroying our culture," Banerjee can be heard saying in a clip.

BJP leaders from West Bengal submitted the video to the EC and demanded a probe in the matter.

"We have submitted the video and requested the EC to hold a strict probe and stop her (Banerjee) from making such statements in the future otherwise she will cause a mishap," BJP leader Shishir Bajoria was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the rally yesterday, Banerjee also targetted PM Narendra Modi, calling him a liar.

"I used to respect the chair of Prime Minister a lot, it is not like I don't know, but I haven't seen a liar like PM Modi. He only speaks lies. Who are the goons? Today, due to BJP torture, IPS officers in UP are leaving their jobs," she said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021Assembly electionWest Bengal Assembly electionsMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

Yogi Adityanath govt to appoint 4000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Maharashtra: Sachin Vaze is an Assistant Police Inspector, or a 'Mystery Man'?