The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti over her call for a statewide protest on August 5 seeking the restoration of Article 370, accusing her of pursuing "Pakistan's agenda" to divert attention from the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Mufti announced the protest on the PDP's 27th foundation day, calling for demonstrations at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir to demand the restoration of Article 370, Article 35A and statehood. She said the party remained committed to securing the constitutional and democratic rights of the people.
The announcement comes amid political criticism over her recent remarks at Jantar Mantar, with the former Chief Minister reiterating that the PDP's demand extends beyond the restoration of statehood.
"PDP demands restoration of Article 370 and 35A along with statehood and all that was altered on August 5, 2019," she said.
Mufti also renewed her demand for the release of political detainees and undertrial prisoners, including separatist leader Shabir Shah, leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and its associates, including Mian Qayoom.
"We seek a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue. We remain committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status, including Articles 370 and 35A, as well as our identity and statehood. We will continue our democratic and constitutional struggle until these aspirations are achieved. Peace must be accompanied by dignity. That is why we believe in dialogue, reconciliation, and engagement. August 5 marked the day when, in our view, our constitutional rights and status were taken away. To mark that day, our supporters will hold peaceful protests across every district of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming our commitment to a peaceful and democratic movement," Mufti said.
She also called for the reopening of cross-Line of Control routes and urged the Centre to allow Kashmiri Pandits to undertake pilgrimages to the Sharda Peeth shrine across the LoC. In addition, she sought the release of all political detainees and undertrial prisoners, including those granted bail but still in custody.
The BJP strongly criticised the proposed protest, alleging that the PDP was acting at Pakistan's behest.
BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur claimed the timing of Mufti's statements was intended to shift global attention away from the unrest in PoJK.
"Mehbooba Mufti is working according to Pakistan's agenda and at its behest. Today, the biggest issue is Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where, in the last 24 hours, more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured due to firing by the Pakistan Army. At Pakistan's direction, Mehbooba Mufti has been tasked to talk about Article 370 ahead of August 5 to divert attention from what is happening in PoJK. Mehbooba knows Article 370 is buried forever and cannot be restored. No one in the world can bring it back. At a time when the entire world is focused on Pakistan, she wants to shift the attention by raising the issue of Article 370," Thakur said.
Mufti's call for statewide protests on August 5, the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has sparked fresh political controversy even as the debate over Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional status continues.
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