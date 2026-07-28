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BJP attacks Mehbooba over August 5 protest call, says Article 370 agenda follows Pakistan's line

The announcement comes amid political criticism over her recent remarks at Jantar Mantar, with the former Chief Minister reiterating that the PDP's demand extends beyond the restoration of statehood.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
BJP attacks Mehbooba over August 5 protest call, says Article 370 agenda follows Pakistan's line
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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