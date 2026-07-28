"Mehbooba Mufti is working according to Pakistan's agenda and at its behest. Today, the biggest issue is Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where, in the last 24 hours, more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured due to firing by the Pakistan Army. At Pakistan's direction, Mehbooba Mufti has been tasked to talk about Article 370 ahead of August 5 to divert attention from what is happening in PoJK. Mehbooba knows Article 370 is buried forever and cannot be restored. No one in the world can bring it back. At a time when the entire world is focused on Pakistan, she wants to shift the attention by raising the issue of Article 370," Thakur said.