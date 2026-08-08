/BJP backs Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on student protests; Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s reform push

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on the recent student protests have triggered a political exchange, with the BJP backing his comments while Congress leaders defended Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to push for systemic reforms.
The row followed Tharoor’s observation that several issues raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during the nationwide student protests had already been highlighted by Gandhi through his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj (Voice of Students)’ campaign. Tharoor, however, said the Congress campaign had failed to attract the same public response.
Speaking at the 15th anniversary celebrations of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) in Mumbai, Tharoor said the Congress had taken up concerns similar to those that later became central to the CJP-led agitation.
“Interestingly, the issues taken up by the CJP were something my party took up, Rahul Gandhi took up with ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’,” Tharoor said.
The Congress MP was speaking in a conversation with Rishabh Shah, founder of IIMUN, who also interviewed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday.
Reflecting on the Congress campaign’s limited public impact, Tharoor said, “But we have to see why it did not resonate as much. We need to have a finger on the pulse of the people.”
His remarks drew support from Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, who said Tharoor had acknowledged a problem that the BJP had repeatedly pointed to — the Congress’ inability to connect with voters.
“Shashi Tharoor speaks the truth. He is a good and intellectual person. He is more of an intellectual than a politician, so he speaks the truth. That is exactly the issue. What we have been saying is what Shashi Tharoor is also saying that Congress has been unable to win, is being pushed to the margins of politics, and has not been able to earn the people’s trust,” Yadav said.
However, CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar dismissed Tharoor’s remarks, arguing that the student movement had already achieved its objectives and that the issue had moved on.
“What is the point of stating all these things now? It sounds meaningless to me because the protests are over and the students achieved a huge victory. From the very beginning, the CPI also raised the issue of paper leaks and demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. I do not know where Shashi Tharoor was during those days. Suddenly appearing now and making such statements does not make sense. In many ways, it is a closed chapter,” Kumar said.
Within the Congress, leader Husain Dalwai said party leaders needed to do more to build a connection with the public while backing Gandhi’s efforts.
“Connections were made very well. If someone is unable to make connections, then what are they doing? Rahul Gandhi is working very hard, and others should also contribute and support those efforts,” Dalwai said.
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also defended Gandhi, saying his focus had been on addressing problems affecting students rather than seeking immediate political gains.
“Rahul Gandhi has risen above all these things. He is raising the voice of students and has been doing so for years. He has repeatedly highlighted issues such as paper leaks and the need for reforms in examination systems. Millions of young people are affected when institutions like the NTA fail to function properly. Rahul Gandhi is not looking at this from the perspective of political gain or loss; he is committed to bringing systemic reforms,” Bhagat said.
The exchange comes after the student protests brought issues including examination reforms and paper leaks into the political spotlight, with parties now seeking to claim their role in raising concerns that resonated with young voters.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.