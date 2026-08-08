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  • /BJP backs Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on student protests; Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s reform push

BJP backs Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on student protests; Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s reform push

Speaking at the 15th anniversary celebrations of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) in Mumbai, Tharoor said the Congress had taken up concerns similar to those that later became central to the CJP-led agitation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
BJP backs Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on student protests; Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s reform push
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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BJP backs Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on student protests; Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s reform push
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