BJP celebrates historic Bengal win: Nitin Nabin and Rekha Gupta offer prayers; Amit Shah named West Bengal observer

On the heels of a transformative electoral performance across India, top BJP leadership, including party President Nitin Nabin and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, visited the iconic Kali Bari Mandir in Chittaranjan (CR) Park on Tuesday to offer prayers. The high-profile visit occurred just 24 hours after the 2026 Assembly Election results confirmed a historic shift in Indian politics, most notably in West Bengal and Assam.

Celebrating the 'Bengal mandate'

Speaking to the press after the Pooja, BJP President Nitin Nabin extended his gratitude to the voters of West Bengal and other states. He attributed the party's success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing a balance between modernisation and tradition.

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"The country is progressing on the path of development while preserving its rich cultural heritage," Nabin stated. "We are confident that West Bengal’s profound cultural legacy will be further strengthened under the Prime Minister’s vision."

Nabin was joined by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj, signaling a unified party front as they prepare for the transition of power in new territories.

Amit Shah appointed central observer for West Bengal

In a move to solidify the transition in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal. This appointment follows the BJP’s historic win, securing 207 seats in the 294-member assembly—poising the party to form its first-ever government in the state.

Shah will be joined by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi as co-observer. Their primary task will be overseeing the election of the legislative leader and charting the party’s governance strategy for the state.

Strategic meetings and Assam leadership

While Shah focuses on Bengal, Union Minister JP Nadda has been designated as the Central Observer for Assam. The BJP successfully retained power in Assam with 82 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64.

Parallel to these political shifts, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with Amit Shah on Tuesday. While the meeting followed the election announcements, it also coincided with the LG’s active administrative schedule in the capital.

LG Sandhu advocates for health on World Liver Day

Before his political briefings, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) to mark World Liver Day. Under the 2026 theme "Solid Habits, Strong Liver," the LG emphasized that public health is a cornerstone of national progress.

Dawat-E-Jigar: The LG visited a unique food exhibition showcasing scientifically curated, liver-friendly diets.

Key attendees: The event saw participation from Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and Health Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur.

The LG noted that liver health "begins at the dining table," advocating for lifestyle changes alongside the city's medical advancements.