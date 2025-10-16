BJP Bets On Shia Candidate Syed Mohsin To Challenge NC Stronghold In Budgam

The Budgam constituency has a significant Shia population. BJP candidate Syed Mohsin, son of the late Shia cleric Syed Mustafa Moosavi, enjoys strong support among voters in the area. His nomination is seen as a calculated effort by the BJP to attract Shia voters in the region. The party aims to challenge the traditional dominance of regional outfits such as the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and believes that fielding a Shia candidate in a Shia-majority seat could finally make the lotus bloom in Budgam.

Syed Mohsin and the BJP are campaigning on issues of development and job creation, promising progress and new opportunities for the people of Budgam. This approach is intended to appeal to voters dissatisfied with the performance of previous governments. The BJP has also been sharply critical of Omar Abdullah, accusing him of abandoning the Budgam constituency and betraying its voters. During his one year in power, they allege, he failed to deliver on his promises.

BJP candidate Syed Mohsin said, “We are hopeful that the lotus will bloom this time because people have seen all the governments that ruled here for 50 years — now they want change. In the last 10 years of BJP rule in India, you can see how much Budgam has changed. What didn’t happen in 50 years has happened in the last 10. People want progress, and in the next four years, Budgam will witness significant development. We have a clear manifesto focused on unemployment and development. If people elect us, they will see real change.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further added, “During the elections, Omar had said he would represent whichever constituency gave him the highest victory margin. Despite winning Budgam by a large margin, he abandoned it. What will he tell the people now? I thank MP Aga Syed Ruhullah, who has openly said he will not campaign for the NC, as he too knows the NC has done nothing for Budgam.”

This by-election is being viewed as a crucial test of the region’s political mood following the 2024 general and assembly elections. The BJP’s decision to field a prominent Shia candidate is aimed at strengthening its presence and expanding its influence in central Kashmir. The BJP leadership in Kashmir believes that the people of Budgam are nationalists at heart and will vote for a nationalist party.

Senior BJP leader Dr. Ali said, “Budgam has a long history of brotherhood. There is no religious discord here — Shias, Sunnis, Sikhs, and Pandits all stand with the BJP because this is a nationalist region. The people here will support the nation and patriotism, and we are confident of winning this seat.

Statehood is our right. Our Prime Minister has already promised it. No one except the Indian Parliament can grant statehood. We don’t need a manifesto — the BJP itself is our manifesto. What we have achieved in the last 10 years speaks for itself, and we will seek votes based on that record.”

If the BJP wins Budgam, it will mark its first-ever assembly victory in the Kashmir Valley, signaling the party’s successful expansion beyond its traditional strongholds in the Jammu region. The party is also aware that major political opponents are facing internal and external challenges, and that the public feels neglected due to these divisions — a sentiment that could work in the BJP’s favor.

A local resident, Mohammad Maqbool, said, “We believe he will win because previous assembly members gave us nothing. We have high expectations from the BJP. There is unemployment and no development, and we want change.”

The National Conference and the PDP, the two major stakeholders in Budgam, have not yet announced their candidates. Historically, Budgam has been a National Conference stronghold due to support from the influential Aga families. However, sitting MP Aga Syed Ruhullah has had major differences with the NC leadership since the party returned to power. Ruhullah has clearly stated that he will contest the by-election independently and will not campaign for the NC, a move that could seriously hurt the party’s chances unless he is brought back into confidence.

The Budgam by-election, scheduled for November 11, 2025, is therefore seen as a crucial test for the NC and PDP alike.

Another significant shift in Budgam is the renewed public faith in the democratic process. A decade ago, Budgam was known as the hometown of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, but today, the BJP’s flag flies high in the same place, a remarkable transformation in the political landscape of central Kashmir.