BJP Blames Congress Leader Tsepag For Ladakh Violence, Alleges 'He Was Part Of Mob'

Ladakh Protest: Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag has been named in an FIR after four people were killed and nearly 90 others injured in large-scale violence that broke out in Ladakh on Tuesday. Authorities imposed a curfew in Leh and deployed central forces as protesters demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards turned violent. The BJP office and the Ladakh Hill Council Secretariat were set on fire. Restrictions were also enforced in Kargil following a shutdown call.

The BJP accused the Congress of leading the unrest and released photos claiming Tsepag was part of the mob. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta called the violence a “conspiracy” and promised strict action against those responsible.

Sonam Wangchuk Under Fire

The Union Home Ministry meanwhile blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for instigating the clashes, who had been on a 15-day hunger strike. The ministry said Wangchuk “misled the people” through provocative speeches that referenced the Arab Spring and recent youth-led protests in Nepal. It alleged that the mob left Wangchuk’s protest venue and carried out attacks on political and government offices under the influence of his words. Wangchuk ended his fast soon after the violence broke out, the ministry said.

Over the past three years, Ladakh has witnessed repeated protests demanding political rights and safeguards to protect land, jobs, and culture. The region was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. While the move was initially welcomed by many, including Wangchuk, discontent grew amid concerns over direct central rule and the absence of an elected legislature.

Since then, Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil have come together under joint platforms to raise their demands. In March this year, leaders of Ladakh had talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, but discussions collapsed after the Centre reportedly rejected their key demands.

Apex Body Reject Violence

With Tuesday’s violence, tensions in the region have escalated further. Haji Ghulam Mustafa, Legal Adviser of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, on Thursday condemned the violence during the recent protests. He said that the joint bodies have maintained peaceful demonstrations over the past five years and noted that the government had been cooperative during this period.