As rumours of a leadership shuffle in Karnataka take hold, Congress President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Monday that any possible change is in the hands of the party's "high command". Taking a swipe at the grand old party, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called the Congress high command a "ghost".

Speaking to reporters, Kharge also said that no one can say what is going on in the high command, and added that 'unnecessary problems' should not be created.

"It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command, and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily," the senior leader of Congress said, replying to a question about a change of Karnataka leadership.

Tejasvi Surya's Jibe

BJP MP Surya, in a post on X, wrote, "The Congress High Command is like a ghost. It is unseen, unheard, but always felt. Even the Congress President, who people thought is the high command, whispers its name and says it’s not him."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Congress High Command is like a ghost. It is unseen, unheard, but always felt. Even the Congress President, who people thought is the high command, whispers its name and says it’s not him. <br><br>So eerie! <a href="https://t.co/GpcdHWQbSs">https://t.co/GpcdHWQbSs</a></p>— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) <a href="https://twitter.com/Tejasvi_Surya/status/1939598681755582481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz

Kharge’s statement came amid Congress MP Randeep Surjewala's visit to Karnataka and speculations of a change in the state Congress unit.

On Surjewala's visit, the Congress President said, “Surjewala has come to the state. He will ask what's going on and gather information about what has happened. Based on that, we'll see what needs to be done next.”

According to ANI, earlier on Monday, addressing Randeep Surjewala's visit, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that he has come to strengthen the party organisation.

"He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job", Siddaramiah stated.

"Our government will last for five years like a rock. We will come together," the Karnataka CM added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had earlier stated that he was unaware of the reason behind Surjewala's visit and mentioned that he may discuss the party organisation ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

(with ANI inputs)